No charges yet in Sussex holiday camp killing

NO CHARGES have so far been brought in the case of Michael McDonagh who died following an altercation with a group of people at a holiday park in East Sussex.

A former boxer and a convicted criminal, father-of-six Michael McDonagh (53) was originally from Co. Sligo. He lived in London and had been on a family holiday at Camber Sands in Sussex with his wife and children.

Although police made seven arrests over the Sligo man’s killing, all have been released on conditional said, “Six people were swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder and have now been released on conditional bail.”

The statement added that as a result of further enquiries, a seventh person was arrested and released on conditional bail.

The case, however, remains live, and investigations continue.

The row broke out in an on-site bar to watch a soccer match on television.

Reports say McDonagh was pinned down during the altercation and lost consciousness. Paramedics treated him for over an hour but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

To date no charges have been laid.

The family have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Daughter Stephanie, speaking at a vigil last week outside the resort made an impassioned plea for anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

In the wake of the police enquiries it emerged that McDonagh, from an Irish Traveller background, was a convicted criminal.

He had in the past been targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Ireland. A house he owned in Co. Sligo was seized from him by the CAB.

It is believed at that point he relocated to Spain before moving to London around 20 years ago.

While living in Spain he was questioned by Spanish police about a shooting of two British men outside a bar in Benalmadena in Andalucía.

The shooting proved to be non-fatal. After a drugs seizure in 2008, McDonagh went on the run. But he was arrested was in the Netherlands in 2010 and extradited back to the UK on foot of an international warrant for his arrest. He was jailed or seven years for drug trafficking.

Sussex Police continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident in Camber Sands or has any information which could help with

the investigation to contact them.