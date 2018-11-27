Irish man won’t face murder charges over fatal one-punch attack outside New York bar
News

Irish man won’t face murder charges over fatal one-punch attack outside New York bar

THE IRISH man implicated in the fatal one-punch attack on Danny McGee outside a bar in New York will not face murder charges over the incident.

Steven O’Brien, 25, turned himself into the police a day after fleeing the scene of the attack on McGee, who was just 21 at the time of his death.

The incident occurred outside The Gaslight pub in Queens during the early hours of Thanksgiving.

According to reports, O’Brien and McGee were involved in a heated argument inside the venue which spilled out into the street.

It was there that O’Brien delivered the fatal punch to McGee before making his escape on foot.

Advertisement

O’Brien, who is a Dublin native, has now been formally charged with third-degree assault according to The Daily News.

The report indicates the 25-year-old will not face homicide charges after it became clear he had no intention of killing McGee.

"While this is a tragic event, Mr. O'Brien denies all wrongdoing and is not guilty," his lawyer, Matthew Gartenberg said.

The Dubliner is now out on bail after friends posted the necessary $25,000 bond for his release.

If convicted he could face up to a year in New York City’s infamous Rikers Island penitentiary.

Advertisement

A court date of January 4th has been set for the case.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, an unnamed friend insisted to The Daily News [via Irish Central]that the attack was out of character, adding that O’Brien is a “nervous wreck” over the incident.

"He’s a f---ing puppy dog. Dealing with the aftermath is going to be hard for him," they said.

A popular figure at his local GAA club in Longford, McGee’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes from those who knew the young man.

Though born in the US, McGee spent his formative years over in Ireland before returning to America to embark on a new career and life.

See More: New York, New York Attack, One Punch Attack

Related

Man charged in relation to alleged fatal assault on Irishman in New York
News 1 day ago

Man charged in relation to alleged fatal assault on Irishman in New York

By: Gerard Donaghy

Longford man dies in one-punch attack outside New York bar
News 4 days ago

Longford man dies in one-punch attack outside New York bar

By: Jack Beresford

‘She hit and run’ – Child’s note telling man that bus driver hit his car goes viral
News 5 days ago

‘She hit and run’ – Child’s note telling man that bus driver hit his car goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Wife of Sean Cox reveals how life has been 'turned upside down' since Irish Liverpool fan was left unable to walk or talk in Anfield attack
News 34 minutes ago

Wife of Sean Cox reveals how life has been 'turned upside down' since Irish Liverpool fan was left unable to walk or talk in Anfield attack

By: Aidan Lonergan

More than 100 drivers caught speeding by traffic management system
News 13 hours ago

More than 100 drivers caught speeding by traffic management system

By: Rebecca Keane

Driver caught with spoon acting as ignition key
News 13 hours ago

Driver caught with spoon acting as ignition key

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following road incident
News 14 hours ago

One dead following road incident

By: Rebecca Keane

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager
News 16 hours ago

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager

By: Rebecca Keane