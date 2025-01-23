No schools or public transport as Ireland braces for ‘worst storm ever seen’

IRELAND will effectively go into lockdown overnight as it braces for the impact of what is being forecast as the “worst storm it has ever seen”.

Storm Éowyn is set make landfall in the early hours of tomorrow morning, with a nationwide red wind warning due to come into effect at various times across the country from tonight.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met today to prepare for the extreme weather conditions which they describe as “extremely dangerous, damaging and disruptive”.

Following their meeting they confirmed that all childcare and school settings would be closed for the whole day tomorrow.

They added all public transport would not be in operation while the red warning was in place, with some services expected to stop up to two hours before the warning takes effect.

"It should be noted that it may take some time for services to resume," the NECG added.

The group has further advised all employers to allow their staff to stay home, as “only emergency service workers should be leaving home for work, where directed by their employer”.

“The NECG encourages employers in cases where people cannot work from home to adopt a flexible, pragmatic and practical approach,” they added.

Keith Leonard, Chair of the NECG, said Storm Éowyn is “set to be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen”.

“It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event,” he explained.

“The forecasted winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property.

“Our most important message today is everybody needs to shelter in place during the Red Level Wind Warnings.”

He added: “We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead.

“Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged. Ensure that there is no loose garden furniture or other items on your property that could cause problems in strong winds.

“Check that vulnerable and older people have everything they need in their home.

“It’s also important to remember that even after the storm has passed, there is a strong possibility of fallen trees and other debris so drivers are also urged to take care in the aftermath of the storm.”