Northern Irish woman who ‘married a 300-year-old pirate ghost needed an exorcism after he possessed her’

A WOMAN who claims she married the ghost of a 300-year-old Haitian pirate says she needed an exorcism after their relationship turned sour.

She says she was nearly killed by her ghost-husband after she broke off their relationship.

The woman claims she underwent an exorcism to rid herself of the spirit of her former lover after he had ‘possessed her.’

Amanda Teague, of Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, who has previously worked as a Jack Sparrow impersonator, is now warning others about casually dabbling in spirituality.

In 2016, she married the ghost of a pirate - funnily enough named Jack - who had allegedly been hanged in the 1700s for piracy in the Caribbean.

Amanda claims that after two weeks of marriage she started experiencing health problems.

The 47-year-old, who is no stranger to spirituality and communicating with the dead, began to worry that her health issue were due to her being possessed by her husband.

“I know the symptoms of possession and part of it is ill health,” Amanda said.

After the spirit of her dog, Toby, was apparently aggressive towards Jack, her fears worsened.

She began to experience frequent health problems after being ‘intimate’ with Jack and before long, she was admitted to hospital with sepsis.

“I almost died and I was in hospital for a week,” she said.

“I had to take my wedding ring off when I went into surgery. That must have cut the energy link between us because I felt totally different after the operation.”

Amanda eventually decided that ending the relationship was the best thing for her health, but after telling husband Jack of her plans, he threatened to kill her if she went through with it.

“It was terrifying seeing a completely different side to the lovely spirit I had seen before. But I knew in my heart that if I didn’t get rid of him, my health was getting so bad, that I was probably going to die anyway.” Amanda said.

In December, Amanda went through with the exorcism and is now rid of her former partner, Jack.

She says that her health problems have miraculously cleared up since and that her experience has taught her to stay away from spirits and the dead from now on - or just not to marry them, at least.

“I’ve quit it all because I’m terrified, but if I didn’t go through with the exorcism, I’d be dead.” She stressed.