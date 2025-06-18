Number of those arrested climbs to 31 over Northern Ireland unrest
News

Number of those arrested climbs to 31 over Northern Ireland unrest

Over 30 have now been arrested (RollingNews/Photograph@gardainfo)

POLICE have arrested over 30 individuals in relation to recent unrest in several areas in Northern Ireland. 

23 people, including a 13-year-old girl and her mother, are now facing charges linked to the violent incidents that occurred last week.

The unrest began in Ballymena last Monday, following reports of a sexual assault involving a young girl the previous weekend.

Police have confirmed that two teenage boys have been charged with attempted rape. The pair, who required a Romanian interpreter during a court hearing, have denied the charges.

What began as a peaceful vigil over the alleged assault later escalated, leading to attacks on police and properties associated with ethnic minority communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson, speaking today, said: “Recent days have been calmer. However, this does not mean our investigations into those responsible for the racially motivated attacks will lose momentum.”

He then went on to add, "We are continuing to review our evidence gathered over the days of disorder and are robustly investigating the disorder. We will be making more arrests and delivering justice to those responsible for these racially motivated attacks and associated posts on social media.”

See More: Anti-immigration Riots, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Ryan Henderson

Related

Questions raised over Tommy Robinson’s Irish passport
News 10 months ago

Questions raised over Tommy Robinson’s Irish passport

By: Irish Post

Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets
Sport 15 hours ago

Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets

By: Mark Murphy

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam
News 18 hours ago

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘Concerned’ Tánaiste calls for ‘restraint’ as Israeli-Iranian conflict escalates
News 21 hours ago

‘Concerned’ Tánaiste calls for ‘restraint’ as Israeli-Iranian conflict escalates

By: Fiona Audley

E-scooter rider dies in hospital after being found seriously injured on Dublin road
News 22 hours ago

E-scooter rider dies in hospital after being found seriously injured on Dublin road

By: Fiona Audley

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan
News 22 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan

By: Fiona Audley

Recognition for volunteers supporting Irish community in Britain
Community 23 hours ago

Recognition for volunteers supporting Irish community in Britain

By: Irish Post

Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission
News 1 day ago

Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission

By: Fiona Audley

Bank of Ireland joins British anti-fraud initiative
News 1 day ago

Bank of Ireland joins British anti-fraud initiative

By: Mark Murphy