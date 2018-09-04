A NURSERY school director has been fired from her job over an initiative that saw young children greeted by scantily-clad pole dancers on their first day of school.

In footage doing the rounds online, visibly stunned parents can be seen looking on in horror as young women spin around poles in front of hundreds of small children.

The clip was filmed at the Xinshahui Kindergarten in China and has amassed more than five million views online already.

Filmed this past Monday as the Shenzhen school welcomed pupils old and new back for the start of the academic year, the dancers managed to add insult to injury by using a pole traditionally used to fly the Chinese national flag for their routine.

The principal hung up on my wife when she called after saying it was "international and good exercise" ... okay, yeah for adults maybe, but not 3-6 year old kids. pic.twitter.com/OAw8S5ihzX — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

Advertisement

Lai Rong, the director behind the initiative, has issued a statement in the wake of her sacking, explaining that the inappropriate routine had been intended to create a positive "atmosphere".

#News: A kindergarten principal in Shenzhen, #China has been fired after approving of a pole dance routine to welcome approximately 500 students back on the first day of classes, after videos of the performance went viral online. (Clip from @mstandaert: https://t.co/wU3HzNnjSf) pic.twitter.com/OsHvQJ7fkO — Cat Wang (@catzxwang) September 4, 2018

Though Rong was happy to admit the use of dancers in front of some 500 kids aged between three and six was "not well thought out" she did note that other performers were present, including a traditional Chinese dance troupe and a jazz band.

Videos posted on social media show a Kindergarten school in China welcoming back students from their summer break by organising a strip pole dance. The pole used by the strip dancer to carry out her act has the Chinese national flag mounted on it.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/noHMxpJPRN — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) September 3, 2018

Advertisement

That defence fell on deaf ears with Bao'an district education officials though, who opted to dismiss Rong from her role over the day's events.