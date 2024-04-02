Officers determined to get justice over ‘tragic’ death of Daniel Burke in Ukraine
Officers determined to get justice over ‘tragic’ death of Daniel Burke in Ukraine

SPECIALIST officers are continuing to hunt those responsible for the death of Daniel Burke in Ukraine.

The 36-year-old went missing from South Manchester on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Family members, who had not heard from him, believed he had travelled to Ukraine.

The following month a body was found by Ukrainian authorities and DNA tests confirmed it to be Mr Burke.

Since then, Greater Manchester Police officers have assisted the Ukrainian authorities with their investigation into his death.

Daniel Burke was killed in Ukraine

This week, as the six-month anniversary of his death passes, they have reiterated their commitment to the case.

“Our deepest condolences continue to be with Daniel Burke’s family, who have endured the most awful six months,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said.

“We know his death is only made more traumatic by the absence of justice, and those closest to Daniel remain at the heart of our involvement in this case.”

He added: “Since we were made aware of Daniel’s tragic death in Ukraine in September 2023, our specially trained Family Liaison Officers were quickly sent to support his close family members to offer advice surrounding the Ukrainian investigation.

“We’ve worked closely with the Foreign Office, The British Embassy, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and also Daniel’s family, to help repatriate Daniel and bring him home so his family and friends could finally lay him to rest.”

A suspect in the case has been named as Abdelfetah ‘Adam’ Nourine.

Also known as ‘Jihadi Adam’, Nourine is an Australian Algerian dual national, who has since fled Ukraine and has yet to be found by police.

“His Majesty's Area Coroner for Manchester Zak Golombek has been updated at every stage,” Dept Supt Hughes confirmed.

“The opening of the inquest into Daniel’s death last month was an important step forward in the journey to ensure that Daniel’s family receive the answers they deserve, but we know this will not stop until his killer is brought to justice in the Ukraine,” he added.

“Nothing will bring Daniel back, but regardless of how long the process may take, we remain committed to doing all we can to help gain justice for Daniel and his family.”

