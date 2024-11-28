Ombudsman appeal for witnesses to police arrest in Belfast

A PUBLIC appeal has been issued to find people who may have witnessed the arrest of a man in Belfast last month.

The Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland has appealed for anyone who saw the arrest, which took place in the Beechview Park of the Falls Road in the early hours of October 6, 2024, to contact them.

The man was arrested by police at around 1am that morning.

"We know there were a number of bystanders at the time of the arrest and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded mobile phone footage of the incident,” a spokesperson for the Ombudsman said.

"If you believe you can help, please call our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880".