One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire
News

One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire

A MAN has died following a house fire in Co. Antrim, while five firefighters were injured tackling the blaze.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at a detached farmhouse on Carlane Road, Toomebridge just after 8pm last night.

Firefighters rescued a man in his 50s from the first floor of the house, which was engulfed by fire and smoke.

The man was treated at the scene by firefighters and ambulance personnel before being taken to Antrim Area Hospital, where he later died.

Sympathies

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a house fire last night in the Toomebridge area.”

The spokesperson added: “NIFRS would like to commend the Breathing Apparatus team for their valiant efforts in rescuing the man from the fire.

“Five firefighters were injured while carrying out the rescue. Four Firefighters sustained minor burns and were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel – one of them required hospital treatment and was later discharged.

“The fifth firefighter was taken to hospital with concussion due to fallen debris inside the property. He was kept overnight and has since been discharged.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the PSNI.

There was a smoke alarm fitted in the property and part of the investigation will consider if it sounded.

