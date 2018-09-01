One left seriously injured after road collision

A man in his 40s has been badly injured following the incident.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir that occurred at 6.15pm on September 1.

A man in his late 40s was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

Advertisement

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.