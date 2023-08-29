One Night in Luggala — a music video celebrating Claddagh Records
CLADDAGH RECORDS  have shared an animated video One Night in Luggala ahead of the release of Real to Reel: Garech Browne & Claddagh Records book and vinyl box set which celebrates the life of the co-founder of arguably one of Ireland’s most influential record labels.

The clip includes an original poem One Night in Luggala set to music by Paddy Moloney & Sean Potts Port na bPucaí from the album Tin Whistles (Claddagh Records, 1974). The animation is inspired by the John Boorman film, I Dreamt I Woke Up.

The animation is by Bárbara Oliveira & Cian Hughes, the team behind the videos that accompanied Claddagh Records’ chart-leading 2022 release Patrick Kavanagh… Almost Everything: Liam Neeson reading Memory of My Father, Jessie Buckley reading Epic and President Michael D. Higgins reading Stony Grey Soil.

 

Watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shQr4oZ0f95s

