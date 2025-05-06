Unseen works by Lucian Freud go on display in Belfast

A NEW exhibition showcasing work by the esteemed artist Lucian Freud has opened in Belfast.

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration features a collection of Freud’s etchings, many of which have never been previously exhibited.

It opened at the Titanic Belfast this month, marking the first port of call for its global tour.

The museum is the only Irish location which features in the tour, and its CEO Judith Owens confirmed they are “honoured” to welcome the display.

“We are thrilled to display never seen before pieces from one of the world’s most renowned artists and bring yet another reason for people to visit Belfast,” she said this week.

“The exhibition is particularly special for Titanic Belfast given its links to our Chairman Pat Doherty and will be free for people to view, and we are delighted to enhance our visitor experience over the busy summer period,” she added.

The artworks featured tell the story of Freud’s collaboration with the master printer, Marc Balakjian, including his 2007 piece Donegal Man - the sitter for which was Mr Doherty.

Titanic Belfast currently has more than 60 of Freud’s etchings on display, alongside a recreation of his Kensington studio.

“Piled with rags to clean his brushes, the studio became a living artwork itself and will bring another dimension to the exhibition experience,” a Titanic Museum spokesperson said.

Visitors also get the chance to listen to interviews with key figures in Freud’s life including David Dawson, Freud’s long-standing assistant and frequent model; Andrew Parker-Bowles, who sat for The Brigadier; Gill Saunders, curator of the collection; and Sally Clarke, owner of Clarke’s restaurant, where Freud dined daily.

“The testimonials will offer further insight into his work, bringing the etchings to life and offering insight into the artist’s habits, relationships and overall vision,” the spokesperson added.

"Made over a period of 25 years, Lucian Freud’s extraordinary etchings demonstrate his developing mastery of this challenging medium,” Gill Saunders, Curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition, said.

“Shown together for the first time, this unique collection of trial proofs offers fascinating insights into Freud’s working process, and shows us how his achievements in print depended on his close collaboration with the master printer Marc Balakjian.”

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration is a free exhibition open to the public at Titanic Belfast until September 30.