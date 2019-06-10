One person killed as helicopter crashes in Midtown Manhattan in New York
News

One person killed as helicopter crashes in Midtown Manhattan in New York

A HELICOPTER has reportedly crash-landed onto a building in Midtown Manhattan - killing at least one person - according to reports.

Early indications suggest that it was in fact the pilot of the aircraft who died in the crash.

It’s believed at this stage that the crash was caused by the rainy weather in the city, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

A fire broke out following the crash, which happened around 2pm local time, but was quickly extinguished.

Advertisement

Ambulances and fire engines have clogged up the surrounding areas, rushing to get to the scene.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed the crash and said on Twitter that firefighters were on hand within minutes of the crash landing to douse the flames.

The incident occurred around 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, just a few blocks from Times Square.

Emergency services quickly swarmed the area and have reportedly evacuated the building.

Advertisement

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene shortly after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof of the building.

Police later confirmed that the helicopter made “a hard landing” on the roof of 787, 7th Avenue.

Emergency services on the scene at 7th avenue, Midtown Manhattan

They said they have opened an investigation into the incident and asked people to avoid the immediate area.

Though it appears to have been an accidental crash, Governor Cuomo said: “If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11, so as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes.”

See More: Accidental Death, Emergency Services, Helicopter, Helicopter Crash, Manhattan, New York City, New York Helicopter Crash, Times Square, Twitter

Related

Grandmother, 71, died after she fell down steps as passengers 'surged' to board Ryanair flight – inquest hears
News 1 week ago

Grandmother, 71, died after she fell down steps as passengers 'surged' to board Ryanair flight – inquest hears

By: Aidan Lonergan

Two Texas men die after trying to jump their car over a drawbridge
News 2 weeks ago

Two Texas men die after trying to jump their car over a drawbridge

By: Harry Brent

Tragedy as 'icon' Irish businesswoman dies after 'tragic accident' in California aged just 55
News 2 weeks ago

Tragedy as 'icon' Irish businesswoman dies after 'tragic accident' in California aged just 55

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Tensions between Ireland and Scotland on the rise as debate over ownership of North Atlantic island rumbles on
News 2 hours ago

Tensions between Ireland and Scotland on the rise as debate over ownership of North Atlantic island rumbles on

By: Harry Brent

Non-believers shouldn’t be allowed to be Godparents says Irish priest
News 4 hours ago

Non-believers shouldn’t be allowed to be Godparents says Irish priest

By: Harry Brent

Garda cars in Dublin given a makeover for upcoming Pride parade
News 5 hours ago

Garda cars in Dublin given a makeover for upcoming Pride parade

By: Harry Brent

Irish Rail looking for owner of lost dog who jumped on DART train in Dublin
News 6 hours ago

Irish Rail looking for owner of lost dog who jumped on DART train in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Catholic priest in serious condition after being stabbed on steps of church in Poland
News 7 hours ago

Catholic priest in serious condition after being stabbed on steps of church in Poland

By: Aidan Lonergan