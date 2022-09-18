Operation under way to rescue man trapped in Co. Mayo sea cave
Operation under way to rescue man trapped in Co. Mayo sea cave

The cliffs at Downpatrick Head in Co. Mayo (Image: Shawn Williams / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MULT-AGENCY operation is under way to rescue a man trapped in a sea cave near Downpatrick Head in Co. Mayo.

RTÉ News reports that the man was one of two people who got into difficulty on Saturday, however his female companion was taken to safety by a kayaker.

It is believed the pair may have been swept into the cave by the incoming tide and then became trapped inside by rising waters.

Coast Guard and RNLI teams have been leading the rescue attempt, aided by local emergency services.

The man has made visual contact with rescuers, however sea conditions have made rescue efforts difficult.

He remains stranded on a ledge above the water at the back of the cave, although he is not believed to have suffered serious injury.

