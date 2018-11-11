Massive search launched after kitesurfer reported missing in Co. Kerry

A MASSIVE search involving the Irish Coast Guard and Naval Service is underway after a kitesurfer was reported missing in Co. Kerry.

According to RTÉ, the kitesurfer was last spotted at 4pm at Ballybunnion.

The alarm was raised an hour later after the person failed to return to shore.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 has been deployed and is focusing on the area north of Ballybunnion.

Meanwhile shore units from Ballybunnion are searching the coastline in case the kitesurfer returned to shore.

The Fenit RNLI lifeboat and Irish Irish Naval vessel LÉ Niamh are also assisting the search.

The search is being co-ordinated by Coast Guard officers at the Marine Rescue Sub Centre on Valentia Island.

They have appointed LÉ Niamh’s Commanding Officer as on-scene coordinator.