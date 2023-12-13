Search for fisherman missing off Co. Louth coast set to enter third day

THE SEARCH for a fisherman missing off the coast of Co. Louth is set to enter a third day.

The operation began at around 9.45am on Tuesday after a Mayday call was received from a vessel in difficulty off the coast of Dunany.

One man was rescued from the water, while a search got under way for a second man who had been on board the stricken vessel.

On Wednesday evening, Clogherhead Coast Guard said the operation had been suspended until tomorrow morning due to darkness.

Hospital

On Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard's Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) said it was co-ordinating a search and rescue mission after a Mayday call was received from a vessel in difficulty off the coast of Dunany.

Coast Guard helicopter R116, the Clogherhead RNLI Lifeboat and the Greenore Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to join the operation.

As emergency services responded to the Mayday call, a passing boat managed to rescue one man from the water.

He was brought safely to Port Oriel, near Clogherhead and was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital as the search continued for his colleague.

The sea and shoreline search was suspended last night due to darkness but resumed this morning at first light.

Divers join search

This evening, the Coast Guard said the search was continuing and they were now being assisted by the Commissioners of Irish Lights maritime organisation and garda divers.

Drone units are also being utilised, while the Boyne Fisherman's Rescue and Recovery Service is also aiding the operation.

"The Irish Coast Guard's Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Dublin is continuing to co-ordinate a search for a missing fisherman of the Co. Louth coast," read a Coast Guard statement.

"The Dublin-based Coast Guard helicopter R116, Clogherhead, Greenore & Drogheda Coast Guard Units, Clogherhead RNLI Lifeboat, divers from An Garda Síochána, Irish Lights vessel Granuaile and a number of local vessels are assisting in the search."

A later update from the Clogherhead Coast Guard Unit said the search had now been suspended for the evening.

"The search will resume at first light," added the statement.

In a Facebook post, Clogherhead RNLI, who are assisting the operation, wrote: "We are thinking of the family of the missing fisherman at this difficult time."