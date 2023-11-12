'Our lives are empty': Tribute to Manchester Irishman who died after being found in street with head injury
News

Vincent McDonagh died shortly after be was discovered unconscious in the street with a serious head injury (Image: Greater Manchester Police)

THE PARTNER of a Manchester Irishman who died after being discovered unconscious in the street with a serious head injury has paid tribute to him.

Vincent McDonagh, 45, was found on Abbey Hills Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester at around 11.55pm on Thursday.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he tragically passed away a short time later.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

'Devoted family man'

Today, his fiancée Demi described the father-of-one as 'the life of the party'.

"Vinny was an amazing fiancé, a loving dad and devoted family man," she said.

"He was kind and helpful to everyone and nothing was ever too much to ask.

Mr McDonagh was described as a 'devoted family man' (Image: Greater Manchester Police)

"He loved his little boy to pieces, he doted on him and would always make sure he had everything.

"He loved his music and would always sing to me and his little boy, he was always making jokes and was the life of the party.

"He was from a big family in Ireland and had six brothers and seven sisters, and would always speak about their memories and his love for his dad Barney."

'Missed so much'

She added: "Our lives are so empty without him, we cannot believe someone would just take him away.

"He will be missed so much, and we don't know how to go on without him.

"We always used to say we loved each other to the moon and stars and now I won't hear that from him again."

Greater Manchester Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting log 3909 of November 9.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

