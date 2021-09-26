Paddy Prendergast, last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland-winning side, passes away
News

Paddy Prendergast, last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland-winning side, passes away

(Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

PADDY PRENDERGAST, the last surviving member of Mayo's 1951 All-Ireland-winning side, has passed away at the age of 95.

The full-back played as Mayo defeated Meath to claim Sam Maguire 70 years ago in their last All-Ireland SFC success.

Prendergast also lifted the trophy a year earlier when Mayo defeated Louth.

A former Garda, he had previously played inter-county football for Donegal when he was stationed there before being called up for his native county.

Former Mayo player Conor Mortimer, who played in the 2004 and 2006 finals, paid tribute to Prendergast, saying praise from him and the legendary team of 1951 fed his ambition.

"One thing that made me proud as a player was men of the '51 All-Ireland team telling me I was a decent player over the years," he tweeted.

Meanwhile Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh described Prendergast as "an absolute gentleman".

Prendergast's club, Ballintubber, said they were "saddened and heartbroken" at the news.

"As a club we are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of our own Paddy Prendergast," they said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Prendergast family at the passing of one of the all-time greats of Mayo football."

Former GAA President Dr Mick Loftus is the only surviving member of the Mayo panel from 1951, however he didn't feature in the final.

Mayo have reached 11 finals since then, but have failed to add to the county's three titles.

Prendergast also played as Mayo lost the 1948 final to Cavan.

See More: Connor Mortimer, Mayo, Paddy Prendergast

Related

BBC reporter Phil McCann goes viral covering petrol shortage
News 10 minutes ago

BBC reporter Phil McCann goes viral covering petrol shortage

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse
News 2 hours ago

Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse

By: Gerard Donaghy

WATCH: Heartwarming moment Fulham players celebrate goal with young disabled fan who was abused online
News 4 hours ago

WATCH: Heartwarming moment Fulham players celebrate goal with young disabled fan who was abused online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare
News 5 hours ago

Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision
News 7 hours ago

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately
News 23 hours ago

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately

By: Michael Murphy

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts
News 1 day ago

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts

By: Michael Murphy

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change

By: Michael Murphy