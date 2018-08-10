Paedophile law lecturer who fled to Ireland from UK trial arrested after three years on the run
News

Paedophile law lecturer who fled to Ireland from UK trial arrested after three years on the run

A FORMER university lecturer who fled to Ireland from a court in Britain before being found guilty of downloading indecent images of children has been arrested in Romania.

Julian Myerscough, 56, a former criminal law lecturer at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, absconded from Ipswich Crown Court towards the final stages of his trial in September 2015.

He was later convicted, in absentia, of 13 counts of possessing indecent images of a child and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued for Myerscough's arrest at the time after he was seen boarding a ferry to Dublin from Wales

Then in October 2015, he was arrested under the EAW by Gardaí at a Dublin hotel just hours before he was due to fly to Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement

While in custody in Dublin, Myerscough thwarted extradition efforts with a series of appeals over two years.

In August 2017, the High Court in Dublin ordered that he be released as too much time had passed and he was therefore being unlawfully detained.

A month later, Myerscough was sentenced in his absence to three years and six months’ imprisonment and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Suffolk Police have now revealed that Myerscough was arrested and detained by law enforcement officers in Romania on July 26.

His extradition was approved at a Romanian court on August 7 and arrangements are being made for Suffolk Police officers to travel to Bucharest and return him to the UK, the force said.

Advertisement

Myerscough, originally from Bolton but who had been living in Lowestoft, Suffolk, was previously convicted of similar offences in 2010 and given a 15-month prison sentence.

See More: Arrest, Crime, Ireland, Julian Myerscough, Lecturer, Newsletterl, Newsletterr, Newslettertop, Romania, Sex Offender

Related

Two arrested after loaded handgun discovered in Limerick
News 1 week ago

Two arrested after loaded handgun discovered in Limerick

By: Ryan Price

One man arrested following death of 74-year-old
News 3 weeks ago

One man arrested following death of 74-year-old

By: Rebecca Keane

Fury after Katie Hopkins uses Alesha MacPhail murder to push 'divisive, hate filled lie' as police arrest teenage boy
News 1 month ago

Fury after Katie Hopkins uses Alesha MacPhail murder to push 'divisive, hate filled lie' as police arrest teenage boy

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

'None of that's funny' - Declan Donnelly and Paul Chuckle meme goes down badly with fans
News 50 minutes ago

'None of that's funny' - Declan Donnelly and Paul Chuckle meme goes down badly with fans

By: Jack Beresford

Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes
News 55 minutes ago

Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes

By: Ryan Price

Carl Frampton ready to silence Luke Jackson with knockout blow
Sport 1 hour ago

Carl Frampton ready to silence Luke Jackson with knockout blow

By: Stephen Mahon

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast
News 3 hours ago

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast

By: Ryan Price

Flight makes emergency landing in Shannon following reports of smoke in the cabin
News 3 hours ago

Flight makes emergency landing in Shannon following reports of smoke in the cabin

By: Ryan Price