Paedophile university lecturer, 56, who fled to Ireland from child abuse trial deported back to UK
News

Paedophile university lecturer, 56, who fled to Ireland from child abuse trial deported back to UK

A FORMER university lecturer who fled to Ireland to avoid being jailed for downloading child abuse images has been extradited back to the UK.

Julian Myerscough, 56, a former criminal law lecturer at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich, was detained in Romania last month some three years after he fled his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He absconded towards the final stages of proceedings in September 2015 - shortly before he was convicted of 13 counts of possessing indecent images of a child and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Myerscough was sentenced in his absence to three-and-a-half years in prison.

He was finally arrested in Bucharest this summer on July 26 - 11 months after he was released from custody in Dublin by delaying extradition efforts long enough through a series of appeals over two years to force his release.

Advertisement

The Bolton native was extradited back to the UK from Romania on Monday (August 13), Suffolk Police said.

He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich earlier and was remanded in custody.

The convicted sex offender has now been charged with 11 additional offences related to alleged child abuse.

He faces four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13, four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one count of assaulting/ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2010.

Advertisement

He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 11.

Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was sacked by UEA in 2010 after he was convicted of similar offences and jailed for 15 months.

See More: Extradition, Ipswich, Ireland, Julian Myerscough, Paedophile, Romania, Sex Offender, University Of East Anglia

Related

Extradition of lodger sought after body found in Swansea landlord murder investigation
News 2 years ago

Extradition of lodger sought after body found in Swansea landlord murder investigation

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Man arrested at Heathrow facing extradition over Kerry 'hit-and-run'
News 4 years ago

Man arrested at Heathrow facing extradition over Kerry 'hit-and-run'

By: Irish Post

British fugitive faces extradition to Spain over alleged murder of Irish dad
News 4 years ago

British fugitive faces extradition to Spain over alleged murder of Irish dad

By: Niall O Sullivan

Latest

American tourist 'ties thief to pole' in Dublin after he tried to steal his phone
News 45 minutes ago

American tourist 'ties thief to pole' in Dublin after he tried to steal his phone

By: Aidan Lonergan

Church painting sparks outrage with 'X-rated' depiction of Jesus
News 1 hour ago

Church painting sparks outrage with 'X-rated' depiction of Jesus

By: Jack Beresford

Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home
News 15 hours ago

Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder following death of Andrew O’Connell
News 17 hours ago

Man appears in court charged with murder following death of Andrew O’Connell

By: Gerard Donaghy

Daniel McKiernan, 22, charged with attempted child abduction
News 18 hours ago

Daniel McKiernan, 22, charged with attempted child abduction

By: Gerard Donaghy