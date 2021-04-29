Peaky Blinders creator pays ‘perfect’ tribute to Helen McCrory
News

Peaky Blinders creator pays ‘perfect’ tribute to Helen McCrory

PEAKY BLINDERS creator Steven Knight has paid a warm tribute to Helen McCrory in the wake of her sad death.

McCrory passed away earlier this month at the age of just 52 following a private battle with cancer. A prolific actress on the stage and screen, to many McCrory will be best remembered as Polly Shelby on the hit BBC series.

News of her sudden passing sent shockwaves through the cast and crew of the crime drama, with Cillian Murphy among those to pay tribute to McCrory.

Eager to also pay his respects, Knight spoke to Radio Times about the incredible impact “Aunt Polly” had on the show and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Helen McCrory was both the sovereign and the maid, regal and rebellious in the same minute,” he said.

Advertisement

“There was a look she had that pinned the object of her gaze to the wall, amused and aloof and time-stopping. It was a look she used to frame the character of Polly Gray, from 2013-19.

“Her first moment as Polly on screen shattered all preconceptions of what a woman of her age living in those times should look like and act like.”

Knight went on to reveal the origins of Aunt Polly’s character and how she was born out of his own experiences growing up.

He said: “I based the character of Aunt Polly on real working-class women I had grown up with: fierce, scary, protective of their own, funny and always aware of the absurdities of life.

“Helen was the perfect person to bring this amalgam of women to the screen in one stunningly vivid portrayal. Away from the business, she filled rooms and lit up places with her personality, and I can say now that her work on this planet had only just begun.”

Helen McCrory with husband Damian Lewis
Advertisement

Also known for her role in the Harry Potter films, McCrory’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by her husband and fellow actor Damien Lewis.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

See More: Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, Television

Related

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural
News 1 day ago

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural

By: Jack Beresford

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory initially rejected role due to treatment of migrants in 1920s Birmingham
News 4 days ago

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory initially rejected role due to treatment of migrants in 1920s Birmingham

By: Jack Beresford

Damian Lewis pens moving tribute to late wife Helen McCrory following Peaky Blinders star's death
News 1 week ago

Damian Lewis pens moving tribute to late wife Helen McCrory following Peaky Blinders star's death

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage
Sport 59 seconds ago

Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage

By: Rudi Kinsella

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views
News 17 minutes ago

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views

By: Rachael O'Connor

Leo Varadkar has been administering Covid-19 jabs at Dublin vaccine centre
News 45 minutes ago

Leo Varadkar has been administering Covid-19 jabs at Dublin vaccine centre

By: Harry Brent

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?
Sport 1 hour ago

Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?

By: Rudi Kinsella

Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with young Irish striker
Sport 3 hours ago

Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with young Irish striker

By: Rudi Kinsella