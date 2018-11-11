Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway
News

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway

A MAN in his 50s has died following a road collision in Co. Galway.

The incident happened at around 7pm yesterday at Kilclooney, Ballinasloe.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road, known locally as The Bog Road to Ahascragh, is closed for an examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

