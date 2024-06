A PEDESTRIAN who was injured in a collision in Co. Waterford earlier this month has passed away.

The man, aged in his 60s, was involved in a collision with a truck on the N25 near Ardmore at around 6.20pm on June 9.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Today, gardaí revealed that the injured man had since passed away.

"The driver of the truck was uninjured," added a garda spokesperson.

"Enquiries are ongoing."