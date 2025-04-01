Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital
News

Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was injured in a collision in Kilkenny over the weekend has died in hospital.

The pedestrian, who was aged in her 30s, was hit by a car on the N76 at Westcourt Demesne in Callan at around 9pm on March 28.

She was seriously injured in the incident and brought to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

The woman died while receiving treatment for her injuries at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

The woman died from her injuries yesterday (March 31) gardaí have since confirmed in a statement as they appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Friday, 28th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

