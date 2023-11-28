Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road
News

Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road

A MAN in his 70s has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Co. Laois last night.

The incident happened on Chapel Lane in Mountmellick at around 4.55pm, Gardaí in Portlaoise have confirmed.

Officers investigating the collision confirmed it “involved a pedestrian and a lorry”.

“The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured,” they added.

“The male driver of the lorry, did not require medical attention.”

Garda have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Chapel Lane, N80, Mountmellick, Co. Laois between 4.30pm and 5.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

