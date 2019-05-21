'What a pile of s***e' - Ireland reacts to the final episode of Game of Thrones

GAME OF Thrones has concluded after eight seasons and 73 episodes.

And while the medieval fantasy series enjoyed plenty of praise during much of its run, the eighth and final season has proven divisive among fans.

That’s certainly been the case in Ireland, where reactions have run the entire gamut of emotions from heartfelt joy to absolute despair.

Though, for the most part, it was mostly despair.

Before anything even started, the challenge was to get through Monday without having the final episode spoiled.

Advertisement

I must say my ability as an Irishman to completely deny and ignore anything that may prove emotionally difficult has proved INVALUABLE in avoiding GOT spoilers today.



👍#GameOfThonesFinale — 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@edsongsofpraise) May 20, 2019

Then it was on to actually watching the episode itself.

To say fans were disappointed would be putting it mildly...

Advertisement

Wow. What a pile of shite for the end of Game of Thrones. Hard to believe they would finish with that rubbish. — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 20, 2019

This season of Game of Thrones will go down as one of the biggest fuckups in TV history. What a waste — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) May 13, 2019

In fact, some fans were left genuinely traumatised...

If #GOT season 1 was as bad as S8 it wouldn’t have made the 2nd season. Too much money and time spent on the special effects. Traumatised. Waited 2 years for that shit. — Jack (@jodulaing) May 20, 2019

Advertisement

How most of us felt as we watched the last episode of #GameOfThrones: pic.twitter.com/WPrzENbDH6 — Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) May 21, 2019

One fan found a positive...well, sort of.

The whole finale was so disappointing apart from this moment. ❤️ #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/B7gULMiUEz — Noel McGovern (@noelmickedy) May 21, 2019

But at least they were able to celebrate the Irish stars of the show.

Let's all congratulate Andrew McClay on his character Harwin surviving #GameOfThrones. He fought with the Brotherhood, Stanis, and finally with the Starks and survived.



He also runs the GoT tour in Northern Ireland. #travel #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/7IpvOA64xW — Mr. Reactionary | 🌊🌊🌊 (@mrreactionary) May 20, 2019

Advertisement

And everyone loves Liam Cunningham.

In all fairness to the big man, Ser Davos Seaworth stayed pretty true to his roots, right?

Advertisement

However the series' ending with - SPOILER ALERT - Bran ending up on the Iron Throne didn't sit so well with fans.

Thankfully, Brian Gregan was able to spot a great gag that no one else could have possibly come up with. Never.

I have one thing to say about the #GameOfThonesFinale ...Branflakes 🙄. If you know you know! — Brian Gregan (@BrianGregan89) May 20, 2019

Good one, Brian.

Other folk found fault with the unflattering name handed to the new king.

Tyrion: Hey! No more short jokes! It’s not clever!

Also Tyrion: Hey check out wheels over here! He’s less than a man! We should call him Bran the Broken! — Mallow News (@MallowNews) May 20, 2019

Advertisement

Despite the backlash, some notable names came out in defence of Game of Thrones.

I’ve only seen bits of GOT over the years but I mean I do just feel a bit bad for the people involved today for the vitriol sent towards them, no one ever sets out to make something bad and I think peoples expectations seemed impossible to fulfil — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 20, 2019

One even claimed to like it, though it may have been a gag.

Don’t want to be controversial here, but I found that last episode of Thrones to be very satisfying. Very happy that it’s Ser Podrick now too. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 20, 2019

Advertisement

Others were already thinking about the future...

Now that Game of Thrones is over there is only one show that can take its place. One show to unite us all. Quizone. pic.twitter.com/XoTBAFSIGW — Red Wolf (@RudiKinsella) May 20, 2019

While one Irish celeb was wondering whether it was worth starting watching the show now...

Is it too late to start Game of Thrones? Genuine question — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 20, 2019

From the looks of the reactions on Twitter, maybe not Laura.

Advertisement

In any case, the notion that the final season might be remade as a result of an online petition prompted belly laughs for some.

This petition to get #GameOfThrones remade is like the FAI trying to get Ireland to be the 33rd team at the 2010 World Cup, not gonna happen! @OffTheWall_GOT @FAIreland — Eoin Grimes (@egrimes88) May 20, 2019

So at least there's that.