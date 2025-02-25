Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed
News

Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed

THE terms of reference for an independent review into the handling of the murder of Katie Simpson have been released.

Ms Simpson, a 21-year-old showjumper from Tynan in Co. Armagh, died in Altnagelvin hospital in Derry in August 2020.

Her death came almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney on August 3, 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life, however a year later Jonathon Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Creswell was subsequently charged with the rape and murder of Miss Simpson.

In April 2024 he was found dead at his home while his trial was underway.

Katie Simpson

He had previously been jailed after being convicted of assaulting a former partner in 2009 and it has since been revealed that he was not under a risk management plan at the time of Miss Simpson’s death.

Last month Justice Minister Naomi Long confirmed she has commissioned a review to establish whether opportunities were missed to refer Creswell into the Public Protection Arrangements Northern Ireland (PPANI).

The details of the review have now been published and Ms Long has confirmed Jan Melia, the former CEO of the Women’s Aid Federation NI, as the independent reviewer who will lead the review.

“Today as I announce more information into this bespoke review, my thoughts are very much with the family of Katie Simpson indeed, all of Jonathan Creswell’s victims,” Ms Long said.

“Tragically we cannot turn back the hands of time but what we can do is learn lessons from the past so that they are not repeated in the future,” she explained.

“Katie’s family will very much be at the centre of this review, which is not about apportioning blame to any organisation - but constructive engagement and a learning-based approach.

"It is crucial the focus is on collective, system-wide learning.”

Key agencies, including the PSNI, Probation Board NI (PBNI), Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) and the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WH&SCT), have been contacted to contribute to the review.

See More: Jonathan Creswell, Katie Simpson

Related

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan deported from Israel
News 24 minutes ago

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan deported from Israel

By: Irish Post

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident
News 1 hour ago

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident

By: Fiona Audley

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone
News 2 hours ago

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland doubles down on support for Ukraine
News 19 hours ago

Ireland doubles down on support for Ukraine

By: Irish Post

Sheila Clerkin, stalwart of Irish dance in London, dies aged 92
News 1 day ago

Sheila Clerkin, stalwart of Irish dance in London, dies aged 92

By: Irish Post

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bishop issues 'unreserved apology' over alleged abuse by late Catholic priest
News 1 day ago

Bishop issues 'unreserved apology' over alleged abuse by late Catholic priest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court following discovery of suspicious bag in Co. Derry
News 1 day ago

Man due in court following discovery of suspicious bag in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy