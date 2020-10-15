Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city
An artists impression of the new-build at Custom House Quay

PLANNING PERMISSION to build Ireland's tallest building has been granted by Cork City Council.

The €140m project will see a brand new development built at the old Port of Cork site.

It will include a a 34-storey, 240-bed hotel tower, which will become Ireland's tallest building.

Rising to 140m in height, it'll dwarf the 79m Capital Dock building in Dublin - currently Ireland's tallest.

It's also set to outshine the 71m Elysian, which for a time was the tallest building in Ireland and is currently the tallest in Cork.

Developers of the new project, Tower Holdings, welcomed news that permission had been secured for their plan, which also includes retail units and an interactive visitors centre focused on maritime culture and heritage.

"We engaged closely with Cork City Council throughout the design process to ensure we satisfied all their requirements, particularly in relation to the conservation and integration approach towards the existing historical buildings," a spokesperson said.

"We have to now fully examine all the planning conditions and certain points of detail to establish their effect on the scheme."

As part of the plan, the historic Custom House will be restored, as will the bonded warehouses which will be opened to public access for the first time.

Other than the five-star hotel, there will also be retail, food and beverage outlets in the complex as well as a new micro-distillery on site.

