Plaque commemorating childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott unveiled in Dublin

A PLAQUE commissioned by Dublin City Council outside the childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott has been unveiled in Crumlin.

January 4 2021 will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic Irish singer’s death from pneumonia and heart failure due to septicaemia after being hospitalised with serious drug addiction issues.

Lynott’s uncle, Peter Lynott, was the guest of honour at the unveiling, which was attended by a small gathering of friends and those who worked closely tie to the late musician.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. What a tribute to a great man, a very humble man,” Peter Lynott told the Irish Independent.

“Who would have thought 65 years ago when Philo and I were reading comics on the bedroom floor, that a plaque would be going up outside this very house?”.

He was joined by filmmaker Emer Reynolds, whose upcoming Phil Lynott documentary Songs for While I’m Away is due to be on St Stephen’s Day.

Niall Stokes, who wrote the biography Philip Lynott: Still in Love With You and currently edits Hot Press, also spoke at the event.

“Philip Lynott was a truly magnetic figure and a legend all over Dublin,” he said.

“I remember seeing him on stage for the first time with Skid Row and he dominated the stage.”

Councillor Vincent Jackson was present at the unveiling at Lynott’s old home on Leighlin Road in Crumlin along with the property’s current residents Donna O’Reilly and Don Sweeney, w unveiled the new plaque.

Councillor Michael Mac Donncha, Chair of Dublin City Council’s Commemorations and Naming Committee, also paid his respects.

“Philip brought happiness and joy to Dubliners and to fans all around the world. It is fitting that the City in which he grew up honours him”.

