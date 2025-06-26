Police appeal for information over 1972 murder of retired farmer Joseph Leitch

POLICE investigating the murder of a pensioner in Co. Antrim more than 50 years ago have made a public appeal for information.

Retired farmer Joseph Leitch lived alone in The Craigs, Cullybackey.

His body was found at his home on the evening of April 22, 1972. It was later confirmed that he died from gunshot wounds.

Police investigating his murder have appealed for information about his whereabouts on the day of his death.

"Mr Leitch, a 72-year-old retired farmer, lived alone at his property in The Craigs, Cullybackey,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector McCrissican said in a statement today.

"On Saturday, April 22, 1972, at approximately 12.15am he returned home after visiting his nephew and sister, a short distance away,” he added.

"Mr Leitch's body was discovered that evening by a neighbour who had called to visit him. It was later concluded he had died from gunshot wounds.

"We are keen to establish Mr Leitch's activities on this day, more specifically, if he attended Fairhill Market in Ballymena, which was part of his routine.

“It remains unclear whether the murder took place before or after a possible market visit.”

Det Insp McCrissican added: "One line of enquiry we have focused on is the possibility that Mr Leitch's murder was connected to a robbery.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have known Joseph Leitch, seen him that day or recalls anything - no matter how small - that might assist the enquiry.

"This renewed appeal is being made with the support of the victims family."

“If you have any information, please contact officers on 101.”