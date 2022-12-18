Police appeal for information with convicted murderer unlawfully at large
News

Police appeal for information with convicted murderer unlawfully at large

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer who failed to return to prison after being temporarily released.

Glen Allen, 34, is currently unlawfully at large after breaching the conditions of his temporary prison release.

In 2010, Allen was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14-and-a-half years for the murder of 35-year-old William Meek in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

In June 2008, Mr Meek was found at his flat having suffered 51 stab wounds to his head, face and neck.

Allen is described as being approximately 5' 11'' in height, of medium build and has a fresh complexion.

He also has blue eyes, dirty fair hair and scars on his right hand, left finger and knee.

Despite attempts to arrest Allen, police have so far been unable to locate him.

They have appealed for anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1452 of 14/12/22.

They have also appealed directly to Glen to hand himself in.

See More: Co. Antrim, PSNI

Related

Community in mourning after toddler dies in Co. Antrim farming accident
News 1 month ago

Community in mourning after toddler dies in Co. Antrim farming accident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating 'brutal killing' say father-of-three was shot up to four times at close range
News 1 month ago

Police investigating 'brutal killing' say father-of-three was shot up to four times at close range

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police probe separate petrol bomb attacks on homes in Co. Antrim
News 5 months ago

Police probe separate petrol bomb attacks on homes in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Young people ready to leave Ireland, research finds
News 1 day ago

Young people ready to leave Ireland, research finds

By: Catriona Gray

Ireland's stormy history with the weather
Features 1 day ago

Ireland's stormy history with the weather

By: Mal Rogers

Irish journalist Donie O'Sullivan among those suspended by Twitter after Musk criticism
News 1 day ago

Irish journalist Donie O'Sullivan among those suspended by Twitter after Musk criticism

By: Connell McHugh

New book encourages families to learn the Irish national anthem
Life & Style 2 days ago

New book encourages families to learn the Irish national anthem

By: Irish Post

Second generation Irish woman paints the diaspora
Culture 2 days ago

Second generation Irish woman paints the diaspora

By: Irish Post