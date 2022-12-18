Police appeal for information with convicted murderer unlawfully at large

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer who failed to return to prison after being temporarily released.

Glen Allen, 34, is currently unlawfully at large after breaching the conditions of his temporary prison release.

In 2010, Allen was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14-and-a-half years for the murder of 35-year-old William Meek in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

In June 2008, Mr Meek was found at his flat having suffered 51 stab wounds to his head, face and neck.

Allen is described as being approximately 5' 11'' in height, of medium build and has a fresh complexion.

He also has blue eyes, dirty fair hair and scars on his right hand, left finger and knee.

Despite attempts to arrest Allen, police have so far been unable to locate him.

They have appealed for anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1452 of 14/12/22.

They have also appealed directly to Glen to hand himself in.