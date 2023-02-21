Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in horror Galway crash
GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information regarding a fatal collision in Co. Galway over the weekend.

Shortly before 6:30am on Sunday, February 19, officers were called to a incident involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“In particular, any person that may have been travelling in either direction on the N84, Headford Road, near Carrowbrowne between 5.30am and 06.30am on Sunday, February 19, and who may have seen or noticed anything on the road at this time,” they confirm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

