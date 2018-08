Police appeal for information after theft of vintage tractors

12 tractors have been stolen from a property in County Down.

PSNI are appealing for information as 12 vintage tractors were stolen from Killynure Road in Carryduff, Co Down.

Officers have reason to believe the motors were stolen at some time between 10 am on August 8 and 4.30pm on August 9.

The tractors are listed as:

Massey Ferguson 148 - DSM292L

Massey Ferguon 135MP - BIW4461

Massey Ferguson 35 - IG4497

Massey Ferguson 165 - KSB879H

Massey Ferguson 135 - FGZ5014

Massey Ferguson 135 - GFR579N

Massey Ferguson 20E - FGZ2219

Massey Ferguson 230 - FIW2836

Massey Ferguson 35X - GGZ3215

Massey Ferguson 240 - GGZ2065

Nutfield Universal - ASH98

Dexta - 1110BZ