Police in England growing concerned for missing Paul Doherty
News

Police in England growing concerned for missing Paul Doherty

Paul Doherty (Image: Derbyshire Constabulary)

POLICE in England have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Paul Doherty, who went missing on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Constabulary are growing concerned for Mr Doherty, who was last seen on Storth Lane in South Normanton at around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old is described as white, 5' 7’' tall, with short dark but greying hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoody, a jacket and black t-shirt.

Anyone that sees Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1339 of August 29.

