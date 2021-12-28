Pair charged with murder of 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day 2020
Pair charged with murder of 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day 2020

The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve (Image: Google)

TWO people have been charged with the murder in relation to the death of a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day 2020.

Paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, England in the early hours of December 25, 2020, to reports that a baby boy was unresponsive.

The child, Finley Boden, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.

Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have also been charged with two counts of neglect.

Boden and Marsden appeared separately at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on December 24, where they were both remanded to prison.

The pair will next appear at Derby Crown Court next Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

