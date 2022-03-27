Police hunt man who claimed to be security guard before sexually assaulting woman at service station
News

Police hunt man who claimed to be security guard before sexually assaulting woman at service station

The incident happened at Corley Services in Warwickshire - file photo (Image: John Kelly, iStock / Getty Images Plus)

POLICE in Warwickshire are hunting a man who claimed to be a security guard before sexually assaulting a woman at a motorway service station.

The incident happened at Corley Services, five miles north of Coventry, West Midlands, at around 3pm on Friday, March 16.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had been in a coffee shop on the northbound side of the services and was walking towards Highfield Lane when she was approached by a man.

Described as having an Irish or Scottish accent, he claimed to be a security guard at the site.

The man then accused the woman of removing items from the shop and told her she would need to come with him so he could perform a search.

The woman denied taking anything but the man then touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

When she threatened to call the police, the man fled the area.

The man is described as white, between 20 to 25 years old, with curly ginger hair.

He was wearing a black body warmer and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for anyone who was on the northbound side of Corley Services between 2.45pm and 3.30pm that day to get in touch.

They are also keen for people who saw the incident, or who believe they can help with the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 248 of March 18.

