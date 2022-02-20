Man pleads guilty to killing 84-year-old woman at her home

A MAN has admitted strangling a woman to death in her house in College Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire last year.

Mildred Whitmore, 84, was found dead in her house by officers at 9.10am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 following a report raising concern.

Chase Kelly, 31, previously of Gun Hill, Arley, has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

"This was a tragic and senseless killing," said Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe from Warwickshire Police.

"Mildred was a much-loved lady who is clearly missed by her family and friends.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew her and our thoughts remain with them."

Shortly after the discovery of Ms Whitmore's body, police received a report of a man hiding in the bushes of a nearby school.

Officers attended and found Kelly, who had cuts and bruises to his arms and legs.

He was then arrested in connection with Ms Whitmore's death.

Kelly was placed in the area at around 4.40am after a witness reported hearing a commotion and recorded Kelly walking across the A444 towards George Eliot Hospital.

Kelly has also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Ryton on Dunsmore in November 2020.

He has been remanded in custody while psychiatric reports are prepared and will next appear at court no earlier than April 25.