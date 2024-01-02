Man seriously injured in ‘nasty, racially motivated’ New Year’s Eve attack

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a racially motivated attack on New Year’s Eve.

The assault happened in Railway Street in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, in the early hours of the morning on December 31.

The victim, who is aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man at around 2.15am.

During the attack he was kicked and punched, which resulted in him being left with serious facial injuries.

"This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising,” they added.

“We're urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23.”