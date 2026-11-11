Man dies almost five months after Belfast collision
News

Man dies almost five months after Belfast collision

A MAN has died almost five months after being injured in a road traffic collision in Belfast.

The man, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the north of the city on Sunday, June 14.

The driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on bail.

Detective Inspector Dickson of the PSNI said that at around 8pm on the day of the collision, it was reported that 'a man had been struck by a vehicle in the Whitewell Road area'.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which he sadly died from in hospital on Thursday, November 5," he added.

"A man in his 20s, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

"He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out."

DI Dickson appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have relevant information or footage to contact police on 101.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Belfast

Related
News 3 days ago

Police appeal for information on man missing after travelling from England to Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Man must serve at least 20 years for murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Arrests made after pedestrian found ‘trapped under car’ in Belfast collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Free period products to be available in all schools in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Cocaine worth €1m seized in Wexford raid

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Irish researchers head to US to showcase scientific breakthroughs

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

‘Really disappointing’: Politician condemns theft of poppy wreaths from Derry war memorial

By: Fiona Audley

Community 1 day ago

From Riverdance to running her own Irish dance school in Bristol

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Limerick collision

By: Fiona Audley