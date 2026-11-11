Man dies almost five months after Belfast collision

A MAN has died almost five months after being injured in a road traffic collision in Belfast.

The man, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the north of the city on Sunday, June 14.

The driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on bail.

Detective Inspector Dickson of the PSNI said that at around 8pm on the day of the collision, it was reported that 'a man had been struck by a vehicle in the Whitewell Road area'.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which he sadly died from in hospital on Thursday, November 5," he added.

"A man in his 20s, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

"He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out."

DI Dickson appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have relevant information or footage to contact police on 101.

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