Arrests made after drugs and cash seized following raids in Belfast

TWO men have been arrested after drugs and cash were seized from a property in Belfast.

Officers from the Court West Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrests after uncovering suspected Class A controlled drugs and a sum of money during a series of searches in West Belfast and Crumlin in Co. Antrim.

“Officers, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group, Autocrime Team and detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, conducted three searches as part of a proactive policing operation,” Superintendent Mark Conway said.

“Two properties in West Belfast, one property in Crumlin and a number of vehicles were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act,” he added.

"A quantity of suspected Class A Controlled Drugs, a sum of money and two high value watches were recovered and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

Both men remain in police custody.

“A related search was also conducted by officers at a premises in the West Belfast area, and our enquiries are continuing,” Supt Conway added.

"We work relentlessly to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.

"We would ask anyone who may have information about drug-related activity in their community to contact us.

“Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of criminal activity and the harm it causes."

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