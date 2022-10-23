Police investigating 'brutal killing' say father-of-three was shot up to four times at close range

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Antrim have revealed the victim was shot up to four times at close range.

The body of Liam Christie, 44, was discovered inside a house in the Craighill area on Thursday, October 20.

The father-of-three had been staying at the property in recent weeks.

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder has been released on bail while police continue their enquiries.

Appealing for information, the PSNI's Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said a member of the public may have heard the gunshots but mistook them for fireworks.

"I can confirm today that the deceased is 44-year-old Liam Christie," she said.

"He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks.

"This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

'Loss in violent circumstances'

"While the investigation is at a very early stage, I am interested in the timeframe between 7pm on Wednesday 19th October and 9am on Thursday 20th.

"Did you hear or see anything unusual in the area?

"I have already received information that a member of the public heard possible gunshots at around 2am on Thursday but believed it was fireworks.

"I would be keen to establish if anyone else heard any unusual noises around this time?

"Liam's three sons and his partner are trying to come to terms with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances.

"And the Craighill community are also shocked at such a brutal murder taking place in their area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.