Police investigating murder of Bobbie McKee issue new appeal for information
News

Police investigating murder of Bobbie McKee issue new appeal for information

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Down have appealed to the public for information today.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the murder of Bobbie McKee, who was found dead in a house in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on Thursday, March 21.

His wife, who was also in the house at the time of the attack, recevied serious head injuries during the incident.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged with Mr McKee's murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee, while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Bobbie McKee was murdered in his home (Pics: PSNI)

Today a senior detective is appealing for information to help locate a black holdall, which the defendant was seen carrying in the days before Mr McKee’s murder.

“Bobbie McKee, who was 69 years old, was tragically found dead in a house in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on the afternoon of Thursday 21 March,” Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said.

“His wife, who was also in the house, had sustained serious head injuries from the same incident,” he explained.

“A 25-year-old man was charged with Mr McKee’s murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee.

“And, although our investigation continues, the community should be assured that we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.”

Police are trying to locate this black holdall

He added: “As part of our enquiries, I am particularly keen to locate a black holdall.

“I’ve now released an image, which appears to show the defendant carry the bag onto a bus on the evening of March 17, 2024.

“The bus, headed for Kilkeel, is boarded in Newry at 5.07pm.

“The fact that this was St Patrick’s Day may help jog memories.

“If you have any information that could help us to locate this holdall, please contact our officers on 101.”

Det Chf Inspector Kelly added: “This was a tragic case and my thoughts are with Mr McKee’s family and loved ones who have suffered terribly.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 739 of 21/03/24.

See More: Bobbie McKee, Down

Related

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’
News 2 hours ago

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k
News 2 hours ago

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting
News 3 hours ago

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Lampposts painted gold in honour of Kellie Harrington’s historic Olympic win
News 9 hours ago

Lampposts painted gold in honour of Kellie Harrington’s historic Olympic win

By: Fiona Audley

First three prison sentences handed down to thugs involved in riots across Britain
News 10 hours ago

First three prison sentences handed down to thugs involved in riots across Britain

By: Fiona Audley

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night
News 1 day ago

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man
News 1 day ago

Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man

By: Gerard Donaghy