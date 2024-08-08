Police investigating murder of Bobbie McKee issue new appeal for information

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Down have appealed to the public for information today.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the murder of Bobbie McKee, who was found dead in a house in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on Thursday, March 21.

His wife, who was also in the house at the time of the attack, recevied serious head injuries during the incident.

A 23-year-old man has since been charged with Mr McKee's murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee, while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Today a senior detective is appealing for information to help locate a black holdall, which the defendant was seen carrying in the days before Mr McKee’s murder.

“Bobbie McKee, who was 69 years old, was tragically found dead in a house in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on the afternoon of Thursday 21 March,” Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said.

“His wife, who was also in the house, had sustained serious head injuries from the same incident,” he explained.

“A 25-year-old man was charged with Mr McKee’s murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee.

“And, although our investigation continues, the community should be assured that we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.”

He added: “As part of our enquiries, I am particularly keen to locate a black holdall.

“I’ve now released an image, which appears to show the defendant carry the bag onto a bus on the evening of March 17, 2024.

“The bus, headed for Kilkeel, is boarded in Newry at 5.07pm.

“The fact that this was St Patrick’s Day may help jog memories.

“If you have any information that could help us to locate this holdall, please contact our officers on 101.”

Det Chf Inspector Kelly added: “This was a tragic case and my thoughts are with Mr McKee’s family and loved ones who have suffered terribly.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 739 of 21/03/24.