Police investigating sectarian hate crime after man assaulted in Northern Ireland

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for information following an attack on a man in Derry.

A group of men assaulted the man, who is in his 30s, at around 10.45pm on July 16 in the village of Claudy.

They shouted sectarian abuse at their victim before fleeing the scene by car, the PSNI have confirmed.

“It was reported at around 10.45pm that a man in his 30s was assaulted by a number of men in the Baranailt Road area, before they left in a Silver Leon car,” they explained.

“He received minor injuries,” they added before confirmigng that they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“The suspects shouted sectarian abuse and this is being treated as a sectarian related hate crime,” they said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1709 of 16/07/2023,” they added.

“Alternatively you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”