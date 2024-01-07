Police launch attempted murder investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry

POLICE have launched an attempted murder investigation after shots were fired at a house in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Four people were in the property at the time of the shooting.

Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the shooting to contact them.

"Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time," said Detective Sergeant Chambers of the PSNI.

"Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.

"An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident.

"Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/24."