Police launch attempted murder investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry
News

Police launch attempted murder investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry

POLICE have launched an attempted murder investigation after shots were fired at a house in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Four people were in the property at the time of the shooting.

Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the shooting to contact them.

"Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time," said Detective Sergeant Chambers of the PSNI.

"Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.

"An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident.

"Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/24."

See More: Derry

Related

Tributes paid to young woman who died following Co. Derry collision
News 1 week ago

Tributes paid to young woman who died following Co. Derry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘ABHORRENT’ Woman in her 90s held in bedroom while burglars ransacked her home
News 2 weeks ago

‘ABHORRENT’ Woman in her 90s held in bedroom while burglars ransacked her home

By: Fiona Audley

Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside
News 2 weeks ago

Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sister makes emotional plea for information on fourth anniversary of Glenn Quinn’s murder
News 2 days ago

Sister makes emotional plea for information on fourth anniversary of Glenn Quinn’s murder

By: Fiona Audley

Heartbroken family confirm father-of-four’s death in horror collision
News 2 days ago

Heartbroken family confirm father-of-four’s death in horror collision

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI apologises for 'failing' elderly couple who were murdered in their home
News 3 days ago

PSNI apologises for 'failing' elderly couple who were murdered in their home

By: Fiona Audley

New fossil sponge species over 300-million years old discovered in Ireland
News 3 days ago

New fossil sponge species over 300-million years old discovered in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Tragic former TikTok star killed in New Year’s Day collision
News 3 days ago

Tragic former TikTok star killed in New Year’s Day collision

By: Fiona Audley