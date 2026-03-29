Police name man murdered in Co. Armagh altercation

POLICE have named a man murdered in Co. Armagh this week as Rolandas Kvederis.

The 49-year-old died following an altercation in Portadown on Thursday.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody as investigators continue to appeal for information.

"Shortly after 11pm [on Thursday], we received a report of an altercation at a property in the Ranfurley Road area," said Detective Chief Inspector Bradley of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Mr Kvederis was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two men aged in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information or camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1809 of March 26.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.