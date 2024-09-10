Police name pedestrian who died following collision in Belfast
A PEDESTRIAN who was injured in a collision in Belfast last week has died in hospital.

The PSNI have confirmed that 70-year-old Paul Marshall, from Belfast, who was involved in a collision with a van, has since died from his injuries.

The incident happened at Millfield junction in the city centre at around 5.40pm on September 2.

"We received a report at approximately 5.40pm last Monday, September 2, of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at Millfield junction in the city centre close to Belfast Met Millfield campus,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collison Investigation Unit, said.

“Our officers attended the scene, and Paul was taken to hospital for treatment, where he has since passed away,” she added.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident. He appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4.

The PSNI have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"A thorough investigation is continuing; we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist,” Insp Adair added.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to a man wearing a blue coloured jacket and dark trousers who was in the Millfield area at the time of the collision, who we believe may be able to assist with our investigation.

"Please call 101, quoting reference 1337 of 02/09/24."

