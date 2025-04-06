Police name young man who died in Co. Armagh collision

POLICE have named a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh in the early hours of Sunday as 18-year-old Morgan Henry from the Tandragee area.

The two-vehicle collision involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa occurred at around 1.40am today on the Dungannon Road in Portadown.

Mr Henry, who was the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene.

"Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision," said PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair.

"The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened."

'Deepest sympathies'

Speaking on Sunday, Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley urged any witnesses to contact police.

"Saddened to learn of another young life lost on the Dungannon Road, Portadown this morning, 18-year-old Morgan Henry," the DUP MLA added on Facebook.

"My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Morgan's family."

Tandragee Rovers, where Mr Henry previously played youth football, also offered their condolences.

"Everyone at Tandragee Rovers FC is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former player, Morgan Henry," they posted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has camera footage that could assist police is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 105 of April 6.