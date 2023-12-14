Police officers injured when suspect rammed patrol car

TWO police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed by a suspect who then abandoned his vehicle in order to escape arrest.

The PSNI officers escaped serious injury, the force confirmed today, but both received minor injuries and were left “badly shaken” by the incident, they stated.

They were attacked while on proactive patrol in the Carrickasticken Road area of Forkhill in Co. Armagh on December 12.

At around 9.30pm they attempted to stop a car, but instead of stopping the driver rammed the police vehicle.

He then fled his car and made off on foot towards the border with the Republic of Ireland, Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett confirmed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver,” Supt Haslett said.

"The passenger of the vehicle was injured during the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries,” he added.

"Two officers suffered minor injuries, with one officer receiving neck and back injuries.

“The officers have been left badly shaken by the incident and we are grateful no one sustained any serious injuries.”

Supt Haslett went on to confirm that work will need to be undertaken on the patrol car before it can be put back into service with the force.

“Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again,” he explained.

"An investigation is now underway,” he added.

“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day assisting people.

“Assaults on emergency workers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

He urged anyone with information relating to the attack to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2036 of 12/12/23,” he said.

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.