Police remove ‘racially motivated’ signs from primary school gates

News

POLICE have removed two offensive signs that were hung on the gates of a primary school in Co. Armagh.

An investigation is underway following the incident, which saw the signs erected outside the school in Lurgan.

District Commander for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Officers received a report on Monday evening, January 6 that the signs had been tied to school railings in the Pollock Drive area of the town.

“The signs have since been removed by our officers, and we are treating this report as a potential racially-motivated public order offence. Our enquiries are ongoing today.”

He added: “As our investigation progresses we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information about the signs is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1672 06/01/25.”

