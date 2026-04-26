Four youths hospitalised and boy, 13, arrested after series of disturbances in Co. Down

FOUR young people were hospitalised and a 13-year-old boy was arrested following a series of disturbances in Bangor, Co. Down last night.

Police have said they are investigating multiple reports of antisocial behaviour involving a large number of young people in the city.

The PSNI added that there will be a continued police presence over the remainder of the weekend in Bangor, which has recently seen an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour.

Bail breach

Saturday evening reportedly saw groups of young people fighting in the city and causing disturbances.

Video posted online appeared to show dozens of youths running down Main Street in Bangor, with some squaring up to each other.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Hutchinson of the PSNI said the force had dedicated resources on hand throughout the day to deal with antisocial behaviour in the area.

"There was a large number of young people causing a disturbance in Bangor during the course of Saturday evening and we received a report at around 7.05pm of a crowd of youths fighting in the Quay Street area, before running off in the direction of High Street," he said.

"We also received reports of large groups of youths congregating at the train station.

"Four young people were injured and subsequently went on to hospital to receive treatment as a result of the evening's events.

"A 13-year-old boy was also arrested in the Abbey Street area at around 8.15pm for breach of bail conditions. He remains in police custody at this time.

"We would like to reassure the local community that we take all reports of antisocial seriously and that we recognise the wider impact this kind of behaviour can have.

"We're committed to addressing these issues and supporting those affected.

"Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence in Bangor over the remainder of the weekend and our patrols across Bangor and the wider area will also continue, along with our collaborative work alongside partner agencies and local representatives to help resolve any issues."

Increase in antisocial behaviour

Police said enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Last month, the force said it had seen an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour in Bangor, particularly involving groups of youths entering local businesses, causing disturbances and directing abuse towards staff and customers.

It said this was creating 'an intimidating environment' for members of the public, affecting the wellbeing of shop workers and placing unnecessary strain on local businesses.

Also in March, four teenagers — two boys aged 15, a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — were arrested after a volunteer worker and his search and rescue dog were attacked by a group of youths in Bangor High Street.

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